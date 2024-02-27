Nigeria: I Appreciate Gov Eno for Prioritizing Education in Arise Agenda - Commissioner

The Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet has expressed appreciation to the governor, Pastor Umo Eno for prioritizing education in his ARISE Agenda.

Etiebet spoke weekend at the end of a two-day skills upscaling training workshop organised by the state government in partnership with the United Kingdom for Principals of public secondary schools in the state.

She particularly appreciated the governor for approving and funding the Akwa Ibom State-United Kingdom Education Exchange programme for both secondary school students and for the teachers.

She disclosed that plans have been concluded to send some students who were successful at the selection examination to the United Kingdom for the exchange programme, adding that some teachers would also be sent to UK for training under the project.

Her words: "Let me appreciate His Excellency governor Umo Eno for prioritizing education in his ARISE Agenda as symbolized in the letter 'E', which represents Educational advancement, as well as his introduction and funding of the Education Exchange programme.

"Already plans have been concluded for the United Kingdom trip for the students who were successful at the selection examination that was conducted few months ago.

" This two-day training worshop is part of the Akwa Ibom -United Kingdom Education exchange programme aimed at giving the participants the opportunity to learn and exposes them to global best practices in education.

"I strongly believe that the import of these topics, "Leadership in Education ", Managing changes towards a contemporary and Comprehensive theory of learning", among others will yield positive results in the areas of policy formulation and implementation.

"This training for teachers has been very, very rewarding. This is not just for show. From this training we are going to make proposition to the Head of service on how we can schedule mandatory trainings for categories of teachers and Heads of Schools".

Fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the workshop, the resource person and Senior Education Advisor, Southwark Council, London, United Kingdom, Mr David Bromfield said he was delighted interacting with the participants.

"And the participation was fantastic. I have come to learn as well. So I didn't come here to teach, I came here to share. And I didn't come here to deliver salvation, I came here to interact with professional colleagues interpersonally",Bromfield said