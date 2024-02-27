Nigeria: Fasoranti to Yoruba People - Shun Protests, Rallies

.....Begs Nigerians to give Tinubu time

....Says protests may escalate tension

By Dayo Johnson

NATIONAL Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, warned Yoruba people against participating in the protest called by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

Pa Fasoranti, who acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians, said: "It is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria."

The Yoruba leader, in a statement, urged the Yoruba people to give President Tinubu some time to address the challenges being faced by Nigerians.

The statement reads: "As the National Leader of Afenifere, and leader of the Yoruba, I address all and sundry with a deep understanding of the challenges our dear country is going through at this critical time.

"The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected.

"However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is striving to resolve.

"The government's commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years.

"As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

"Understandably, the immediate impact of Tinubu's economic reforms is challenging to everyone, but it is crucial to give the government the necessary time to realise the intended benefits.

"It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.

"These measures by the Federal Government, though painful in the short term, are designed to create a more sustainable economic environment that will benefit us all in the long run.

"It requires collective understanding and resilience from every citizen as we navigate through these challenging times.

"We cannot afford a preference for the euthanasic approach of painless death of our nation, where we are propped up with loans and subsidies until a total collapse into a failed nation, while we have the opportunity of painful healing through treatment with multiple surgeries that will guarantee not just our survival, but restored health, vigour, and thriving life.

"We must endure today's hardship for tomorrow's prosperity. I implore you to trust in the government's commitment to the welfare of our nation. Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms.

"Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

"I want to assure you as the Leader of Afenifere, that we are actively engaging with the government at different levels to address the concerns of our people."