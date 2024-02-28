Nigeria: Zamfara to Construct Vehicle Transit Areas As Part of the State's Urban Renewal Project

press release

Mr Lawal stated this on Tuesday when he hosted the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has declared the plans of his administration to establish designated vehicle transit areas in the state capital linking two states' axes to improve transportation infrastructure. Mr Lawal stated this on Tuesday when he hosted the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the vehicle transit areas will be established to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion as part of the ongoing urban renewal project.

According to the statement, the meeting, held in the Government House, Gusau, discussed several issues, including the construction of the vehicle transit areas and traffic management in the Zamfara capital city.

Addressing members of the two unions, NARTO and PTD, Governor Lawal said the initiative will lead to an enhancement of the quality of roads in the state's capital.

"I have directed the construction of trailer parks at two entrances of Gusau: one on the Funtua to Gusau road and the other on Sokoto to Gusau road. I invited NARTO and PTD members to join the committee to set up vehicle transit areas.

"We will conduct a thorough assessment of potential locations to determine the most suitable spots for the trailer parks' construction. We will take into consideration factors such as accessibility, demand, and available resources to ensure that the parks not only generate revenue for the state government but also provide a valuable and enjoyable experience for visitors."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairman of the Zamfara State chapter of NARTO, Mustapha Musa Sarkin Kagara, assured Governor Lawal of their members' readiness to comply with the initiative.

He said: "We will ensure that the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) support the government in establishing the proposed trailer parks.

"We are honoured with this invitation to discuss a critical matter regarding our work. We will comply and give maximum cooperation to ensure that vehicle transit areas or trailer parks are established. This project will create over 5,000 job opportunities for the people of Zamfara. Both NARTO and PTD will ensure total compliance with the plan," Mr Kagara emphasised.