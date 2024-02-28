Nigeria: Reps Ask NCDC to Investigate 'Strange Disease' Ravaging Gombe Communities

The unknown disease has claimed the lives of youth and children within the affected communities in the last few days.

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to initiate surveillance to contain the spread of an unknown disease ravaging Gombe State.

This resolution was a result of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Abdulahi El-Rasheed (PDP, Gombe) on Tuesday during plenary.

In the motion, Mr El-Rasheed said the disease has been spreading around Nafada Local Government Area of the state but that healthcare providers are yet to figure out the nature of the disease.

He stated that the residents of the affected communities are living in apprehension over the strange disease, adding that healthcare workers are already overwhelmed.

"The disease has claimed the lives of youth and children within the affected communities in the last few days, and the number of victims has continued to increase rapidly, thereby instilling fear and apprehension in the affected communities.

"The symptoms of the disease start with severe headache; stomach pain; vomiting and very smelly stool; leg pain and ultimately leading victims to severe overall body pain before their untimely death," he said.

The lawmaker said the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has deployed more health personnel to support the existing staff of Nafada General Hospital with a view to averting the spread of the disease and extending medical attention to affected victims.

Mr El-Rasheed further disclosed that 30 fatalities have been recorded with a link to that unknown disease. He called for an urgent intervention to avert the spread of the disease.

"The disease is fast spreading, with about thirty (30) deaths recorded as of yesterday, 26th February 2024, and can potentially halt business and school activities across the communities as parents are afraid of sending their children to school due to fear of contracting the disease," he said.

The motion was adopted without debate.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House resolved that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare should also deploy its personnel to investigate and ascertain the nature of the disease.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, subsequently mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.