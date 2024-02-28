Liberia: VP Koung Declares His Assets

-urges officials to do same

Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Koung declared his assets to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on Monday, 26th February 2024 in an attempt to reinforce the government's commitment to fighting corruption in the public sector.

The Assets Declaration serves as a strong departure of the ruling Unity Party Administration from excesses of its predecessor, Coalition Democratic Change-government that was engulfed with high-level corruption which landed several of its senior officials sanctioned by the United States Treasury Department.

Speaking after declaring his assets here, Vice President Koung urged all public officials to follow the lead of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. who declared his assets immediately after he took office and tested for narcotic substances.

The President's test result proved negative.

But VP Koung urged all officials to adhere to the mandate of the President and do those things that need to be done by the law to make sure the country is safe.

"We got to lead by example, and I'm calling on everybody to do so, because it is the right thing to do, before coming into public office you must make available what you have, so that you cut down the negative criticisms and forge ahead, Vice President Koung said.

When asked whether he is going to make his worth public, Vice President Koung said making assets declaration is personal, adding that could be decided through consultations with his legal team.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Alexandra K. Zoe, describes it as laudable, for the President and Vice President to declare their assets, which will serve as key steps to fighting corruption.

She said now that the LACC is pushing accountability and transparency, officials must declare their assets to ensure accountability and transparency.

That is the right way to go and I must commend the government especially, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for taking the lead in this, Ms. Zoe said.

She disclosed over 200 Ex-officials, constituting 75% who declared their assets, and the current administration is on the right pace.

The LACC Boss then encouraged former officials to declare their assets even though timeframe for ex-officials has elapsed.

Meanwhile, details of VP Koung's assets declared were not made available to the public, as the LACC said it is engaged with officials themselves, to make available their worth before entering government. Editing by Jonathan Browne