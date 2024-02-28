Liberia: First Lady Extols Carter Center's Support to Mental Health in Liberia

26 February 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Office of the First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai, has praised The Carter Center for its pivotal role in advancing Liberia's development, particularly in the area of mental health.

Mrs. Boakai lauds The Carter Center's steadfast support as instrumental in bolstering the nation's efforts to address mental health challenges.

In a meeting held on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her Executive Mansion office in Monrovia, Mrs. Boakai warmly welcomed James Dorbor Jallah, the outgoing Country Director of The Carter Center in Liberia.

During the meeting, Mrs. Boakai, a trained psychosocial counselor herself, underscored her commitment to initiatives aimed at furthering support for mental health initiatives nationwide.

Expressing gratitude for The Carter Center's partnership, Mrs. Boakai highlighted its pivotal role as a key ally of the Liberian government in enhancing the national mental health intervention strategies.

Mr. Jallah reciprocated the sentiment, affirming The Carter Center's unwavering dedication to fortifying and sustaining a robust public mental health system in collaboration with the Liberian government and local stakeholders.

One of the key initiatives supported by The Carter Center in Liberia is establishing a self-sustaining system for training and continuing education in behavioral health, managed by Liberian institutions, among other programs.

The Deputy Program Lead, Mike Mulbah, of the Carter Center for his part, assured the First Lady of the center's support in championing mental health issues not just in Liberia but across the subregion and the continent at large.

The meeting between the Office of the First Lady and The Carter Center Liberia office sets the stage for future collaborations, paving the way for potential partnerships that will further advance mental health initiatives in Liberia and across the continent.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.