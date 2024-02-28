Liberia: First Lady Extols Carter Center's Support to Mental Health in Liberia

The Office of the First Lady Kartumu Yarta Boakai, has praised The Carter Center for its pivotal role in advancing Liberia's development, particularly in the area of mental health.

Mrs. Boakai lauds The Carter Center's steadfast support as instrumental in bolstering the nation's efforts to address mental health challenges.

In a meeting held on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her Executive Mansion office in Monrovia, Mrs. Boakai warmly welcomed James Dorbor Jallah, the outgoing Country Director of The Carter Center in Liberia.

During the meeting, Mrs. Boakai, a trained psychosocial counselor herself, underscored her commitment to initiatives aimed at furthering support for mental health initiatives nationwide.

Expressing gratitude for The Carter Center's partnership, Mrs. Boakai highlighted its pivotal role as a key ally of the Liberian government in enhancing the national mental health intervention strategies.

Mr. Jallah reciprocated the sentiment, affirming The Carter Center's unwavering dedication to fortifying and sustaining a robust public mental health system in collaboration with the Liberian government and local stakeholders.

One of the key initiatives supported by The Carter Center in Liberia is establishing a self-sustaining system for training and continuing education in behavioral health, managed by Liberian institutions, among other programs.

The Deputy Program Lead, Mike Mulbah, of the Carter Center for his part, assured the First Lady of the center's support in championing mental health issues not just in Liberia but across the subregion and the continent at large.

The meeting between the Office of the First Lady and The Carter Center Liberia office sets the stage for future collaborations, paving the way for potential partnerships that will further advance mental health initiatives in Liberia and across the continent.