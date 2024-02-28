Liberia: Nafaa Boss Requests 'Executive to Setup Independent Committee'

-The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA has asked members of the House's Committee on Marine Time, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Mines to request the Executive to set up a committee to probe into massive allegations against her.

Addressing a joint press conference Monday February 26, 2024 with some members of the House's Committee on Marine Time, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Mines, at NaFAA Headquarters, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco stated that only an independent probe into all the allegations against her character will settle the issues.

Madam Glassco who has been accused of several allegations ranging from illegal dismissal among others, pointed out that she has been unfairly treated by those group of Liberians that are seeking the Director General post at NaFAA.

The NaFAA Boss who described the actions by some Liberians to defame her hard-earned reputation at NaFAA as politically motivated, clarified that at no time she intends to hold on as Director General illegally.

"No one holding on to the post, let me make it clear, it is just an opportunity to serve, i will not hold on to it. I think it is now a new way to get people out of office to incite violence".

Madam Glassco maintained that she will not resign as the Director General of NaFAA under illegal circumstances created by individuals who are planning to take on the position after she leaves.

She said she wants justice for the damage done to her reputation as the Director General of NaFAA that is why she is calling for an independent probe into the massive allegations against her by some individuals who wish to take over the entity.

" I want to get my fair justice as well, I want people to probe into these allegations to see if I did anything illegal than I will make myself available for whatever cause it maybe"

Moreover, she said if the Executive sees it necessary to invite her for negotiations, she is ready to hold fruitful discussions in the interest of Liberia.

Meanwhile, Members of the House's Committee on Marine Time, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Mines told the media they were at NaFAA for what they termed as acquaintance meeting.

Representatives, Yekeh Korlubah, Frank Saah Foko among other Lawmakers promised to get to the bottom of the numerous allegations as they plan to hold discussions with some former workers of NaFAA who are claiming to be illegally dismissed.

They also promised to ensure that Madam Glassco receives justice amidst all of the allegations against her character. -Press release