Nigeria: Niger Contributory Health Agency to Enrol 350,000 Farmers

The Niger State Contributory Health Agency (NiCare) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Niger Food security systems and logistics company (Niger Foods Ltd) towards providing health insurance for farmers in the state.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Executive Secretary, NiCare, Sulayman Abu-bakr, said the partnership would help enroll 350,000 farmers into the state health insurance scheme, and also ensure that they have access to the healthcare services they need and deserve.

NiCare had earlier paid an advocacy visit to Niger Foods Ltd on enrolling farmers in the scheme.

Abu-bakr said this would ease their out-of-pocket expenditures when the need for medical attention arises and ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for farmers in the state.

He said, "No longer will our farmers have to endure the burden of illness without proper care; No longer will they have to sacrifice their health for the sake of their livelihoods. With this initiative, we pledge to stand by our farmer governor's agenda of improving livelihoods in the state."

He said the agency's commitment to improving healthcare access does not end with farmers, adding, "We recognize the urgent need to address the dire maternal indices in Niger State, a challenge that demands our immediate attention and concerted efforts."

He added that there were ongoing discussions with the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP), a project of the Federal Government of Nigeria with support from the World Bank for the enrollment of over 75,000 women across three local government areas--Agaie, Gurara and Wushishi.

"These efforts are not just about providing healthcare; they are about safeguarding the lives of our mothers, sisters and daughters, ensuring that they receive the care and support they need to thrive," he said.

The chairman of Niger Food Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited, Sammy Adigun, who signed the MOU on behalf of the state-owned private enterprise said the programme would empower 350 families.

He said the health insurance scheme would cover a farmer, one wife and his children.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the organisation, Onyaole Patience Koku, said Niger Foods is making efforts to improve the conditions of farmers, especially in the area of mental health during financial and asset losses.

She said the partnership will give farmers, who are mostly in the informal sector of the economy, a sense of belonging by providing them with the best healthcare services.