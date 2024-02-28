Nigeria: Why I Introduced Contributory Pension - Obasanjo

27 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the pain passed through by retirees to collect their monthly pension was part of the major reasons why his administration introduced pension reforms in 2003 that birthed the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Obasanjo made the disclosure in a recent meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), a statement by the association has said.

According to the statement, President Obasanjo said that one of the major reasons for the reform was his pain at seeing so many pensioners queuing up to collect their pensions during his first term in office, especially military men who had served the nation. With this in mind, we resolved to see how the government could make pension management and administration private sector driven and more in line with global best practices.

"I was pleasantly surprised at the growth of the pension assets over the last 20 years as my administration instituted the pension reforms, and pushed to have a bill to reform the way pension administration was done in Nigeria. They did not think that the assets would grow this quickly and have the positive effect it has had so far.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.