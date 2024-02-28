Nigeria: Firm to Set Up Factory for Home Appliances

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has hailed Sacral Industries Limited for taking the bold decision to set up a factory in Lagos, for assembling consumer electronics and home appliances.

Kazuyoshi spoke when he led a delegation from the Japanese Embassy, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Daikin Nigeria, and DaiTech Nigeria Limited on a factory tour of Sacral Industries Ltd in Lagos.

The company spoke of plans to also set up another factory outside Lagos.

Speaking during the tour, the Japanese ambassador to Nigeria described the action taken by the company as a noble gesture that would not only contribute significantly to creating job opportunities for the teeming youth in Nigeria but also help boost the capacity of the workforce in the engineering field.

The ambassador further explained that such action demonstrates the company's immense confidence and commitment to contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He assured the company that his home country would continue to play a role in supporting businesses that would contribute immensely to improving the lives of the people in Nigeria.

"I am quite impressed with the action taken by the management of Sacral Industries to set up an assembly plant in Nigeria. It is the right step in the right direction. With this alone, jobs will be created, and knowledge can be passed on. Beyond this, there are other economic benefits, such as reduced pressure on the naira.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am confident that a great future lies ahead for Nigeria's economy as a whole with this significant step," he said.

The Managing Director, Sacral Industries Limited, Mr Rajeev Girglani, stated that the visit is a morale booster that would encourage the company to expand its footprint by setting up another assembly plant outside Lagos to create more economic opportunities for Nigerians.

He disclosed that Daikin Industries recently chose Sacral Industries after careful assessment and deliberations to be their manufacturing base in West Africa.

"Since its inception, Sacral's vision has been 'To be the most innovative and reliable manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Nigeria'. 'We have been blessed to partner with leading international organizations to meet and exceed our vision constantly," he said.

According to him, within a short period since its incorporation in 2018, the company has achieved many milestones, including the production of its first air conditioner in August 2018, its first refrigerator and freezer produced in September 2018, its first Panasonic air conditioner- April 2019; among other milestones.