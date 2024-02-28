Nigeria: How 'E4a-Mamaye' Helped Improved Maternal Health, UHC - Experts

26 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

Some stakeholders have enjoined the federal government and implementing states to sustain the impact of the Evidence for Action (E4A-MamaYe) programmes on maternal health, and universal health coverage (UHC).

They made the call in Abuja during the close-out ceremony of E4A-MamaYe.

Dr Ufuoma Festus Omo-Obi, Regional Director, West & Central Africa, Options Consultancy Services, a leading global health organization, said the programme which was established 12 years ago, was instrumental in advancing maternal and newborn health across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, through fostering accountability among state actors in delivering quality services.

He said 11 states benefitted from the programme and that it helped reduce the stock out of maternal health commodities in facilities, delays in getting to facilities through partnership with transportation bodies, and also strengthened community involvement in primary healthcare funding and accountability for UHC.

He said, "Through grassroots advocacy coalitions and State-Led Accountability Mechanisms (SLAMs), E4A-MamaYe has empowered communities to advocate for policy issues that prioritize the health needs of women, girls and children.

"Notably, the MamaYe Africa Collective, established under the programme, has served as a platform for regional collaboration and advocacy to improve Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent and Nutrition Health (RMNCAH) services."

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said strategic partnerships were essential to building efficient, equitable and quality health systems as well as improving vulnerable populations' access to basic healthcare services and social welfare programmes.

He said, "To attain the UHC for Nigeria, we are bringing together communities, religious and business leaders, philanthropies, volunteers and NGOs, through an all-of-society approach, to ensure that everyone is rowing in the same direction."

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina, who was represented by the head, Knowledge Management of the agency, Obafemi Michael, said a survey on primary health care financing done in three states in collaboration with Option Consultancy services showed good results which will soon lead to implementation.

Lucia Laboso, Project Director, E4A-MamaYe said the journey towards improving maternal and newborn health has been marked by collaboration, resilience and a shared commitment to prioritizing the needs of women, children and communities.

She said the closeout of the E4A-MamaYe programme was a reflection on the transformative impact achieved through sustained advocacy and accountability efforts.

