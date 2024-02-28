Nigeria: 'I Need a Break', Peseiro Breaks Silence On Super Eagles Future

Jose Peseiro has broken silence about his future after his contract with the Super Eagles expired after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese guided the Super Eagles to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

The 63-year-old has since been linked with the vacant Algeria and Tunisia coaching job.

Peseiro disclosed that although he has received up to seven offers, but for now, he is only focused on taking a break.

"I told everyone to come back at the end of the month. What is certain is that I want to continue coaching and I need to choose wisely," he told Goal.

"At this moment, I repeat, all options remain possible. I received a lot of options, and a lot of contacts from national teams or clubs.

"I would say 5, 6 or 7, he revealed, without revealing their identity.

"I let them all know that I need to rest and that when my contract expires I will talk about it and start thinking about other projects. And decide my future. For now, I need to take a break and be calm.

"But I listen to the proposals and projects that are offered to me. And I evaluate whether I like it or not."

