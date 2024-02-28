Liberia News - Weah Returns

Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has returned to the country following a one month and five days family vacation.

Touched down via the Roberts International Airport early Tuesday afternoon February 27, 2024 in a white suit, the former President was well received by a sizable but cheerful Liberians.

Sppeaking to his supporters at the RIA, Mr. Weah said he is glad to be back home after a successful family vacation.

Speaking briefly to the Press, he told reporters that he is back home and is ready to speak about the ills in the Liberian society.

His statement may further intensify the political flame on the already heated debate relative to the controversial tenure saga as initial pressure could be mounting on the one month and few days old government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

According to him, he is back and to do his Party work mainly to put his political institution to where it should to be.

Speaking about his vacation, he stated that he had a happy family time with his son, Timothy Weah, a Professional footballer who plays for Juventus in Torin, Italy.

"We had a good time, we played Ludu and other games and Timothy was happy to see us at his home for the first time since six years when we were then working for the Liberian people," he further explained.

The former Liberian leader who did not specifically mention some of the ills he will speak about in the coming days, weeks and months was unable to use the newly constructed and dedicated Clar M. Weah VIP Lounge At The Roberts International Airport which he officially turned over to the new government at the eve of his departure from government as no official reasons was given by the current government up till press time.

Also speaking about his awards, he stressed that he acknowledged those awards which he continues to won over time for his good and hard works for his people.

"I did not go there but I heard about the awards and I appreciate them and over the years, I have been a hardworking man in Africa and the globe at large as the most recent awards were not strange to me," he added.

As the political corridors of the country looks already charged especially with the tenure officials saga, University of Liberia indefinite closure amongst others and with Weah's welcoming statement of returning home to speak about the ills in the society, it appears like in the coming days, weeks and months, it will be heated politically with statements, reactions, counter-reactions as well as responses to characterized the corridors of the country.

At the same time and with the disclosure by the CDC standard bearer that he is back to work for his party, the main opposition, Coalition for Democratic Change, the Headquarters of the CDC will once again be busy and a home of political activities.

