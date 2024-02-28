Nigeria: Air Peace Announces N1.2 Million for London Route

28 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Air Peace on Wednesday, announced N1.2 million and N4 million respectively on its London route for Economy and Business classes, effective March 30.

This is contained in a statement in Lagos by the airline's Corporate Communications Lead, Mr Stanley Olisa.

Recall that flight tickets for London in Nigeria are between N2.3 million to N4.2 million for economy and N6 million for business class.

According to Olisa, the flight schedules for Air Peace London route is now available on our website, and we are crashing the price of flight tickets.

"A return economy class ticket goes for N1.2 million, while a return business class ticket sells for N4 million.

"Nigerians studying in the United Kingdom can also now access their special 15 per cent rebate on the already reduced economy fares."

The airline had announced a special fare for Nigerian students in the UK when it hosted travel agents in Lagos in preparation for the launch of the London route.

Olisa also disclosed that London would be the airline's seventh international destination since kicking off operations, almost 10 years ago.

