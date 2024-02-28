Nigeria: NatureNews Unveils Initiative to Plant 5 billion Trees in Nigeria by 2030

African's foremost environmental newspaper, NatureNews, is set to revolutionise the afforestation campaign in Nigeria as it unveiled an initiative to plant 5 billion trees by the year 2030.

Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of NatureNews, Aliu Akoshile, disclosed this on Tuesday at the newspaper's third anniversary lecture held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

The lecture, titled climate change and energy transition in Nigeria, was delivered by the Director General of Nigeria Country Office, African Development Bank Group, Mr. Lamin Barrow.

Also present at the event were the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, former Managing Director of the defunct National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and Barden Dutse, Engr. Hamza Ibrahim, who represented the Emir of Dutse, His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sanusi.

The event was also graced by the Chairman of The Senate Committee on Environment, Dr. Yunus Akintunde; and the representatives of the Minister of Environment, and Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe and Mrs. Omotunde Adeola who are both Directors in the Ministry.

Mr. Akoshile said the ambitious afforestation initiative, branded as "NaijaGreenProject 2030", is a product of nearly two years of consultation with relevant stakeholders and rigorous brainstorming by the NatureNews editorial team.

He said key stakeholders in Nigeria's environmental space were convinced that such a massive tree-planting campaign would bring tremendous benefits to the country and its people.

The Publisher explained that "NaijaGreenProject 2030" aligns with the global efforts to combat climate change and also conforms with Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

Among other benefits, Mr. Akoshile said the 5 billion tree planting project will help to create opportunities for youth employment, support biodiversity, contribute to carbon sink, provide habitat for diverse wildlife, and promote ecological balance. "

While admonishing the public and private organisations to embrace the "NaijaGreenProject 2030", he said the initiative has the potential to transform Africa into a model of environmental responsibility, fostering a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for Nigeria and the planet earth.

Mr. Akoshile implored individuals and corporate Nigeria to embrace the tree planting initiative by disclosing the number of trees they wish to plant within the six-year timeframe.

He emphasised that stakeholders who have already pledged a certain number of trees will be accommodated within the harmonized national initiative of 5 billion trees by 2030.

Mr. Akoshile paid glowing tributes to the late Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr.) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, who passed away about a year ago.

He said the late Emir, who was Chairman of the Advisory Board of NatureNews, exemplified piety and exceptional spirit of kindness that made his exit an irreparable loss to humanity.

The publisher said, despite the achievements being credited to the young newspaper, NatureNews has not accomplished its mission because climate change remains a potent threat to life.