Nigeria: Jigawa Gov Inaugurates Anti-Corruption Agency, Goes Tough On Mdas

In a significant move towards ensuring transparency and accountability within the state, Governor Umar Namadi on Monday inaugurated the Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The newly appointed chairman, Salisu Abdu, a barrister at law, along with other permanent members of the commission, Musa Kallamu Uba Auyo and Hassan Hashim, were sworn in at the Council Chambers in Government House, Dutse.

In his address, Governor Namadi emphasised the importance of the commission's role in creating a corruption-free environment in Jigawa State. "Today we are making history in Jigawa State. This is in our efforts to ensure a corrupt-free Jigawa State," he stated.

He added, "I charge the commission members to work in accordance with the law without fear or favour. You should not allow your personal interests to influence your official conduct and judgments; nobody will interfere with your work from the government side."

Mr Namadi further urged the commission to uphold the principles of justice and fairness in addressing complaints brought before them. He emphasised the strategic importance of the commission and encouraged citizens to utilize its services responsibly, urging them to refrain from lodging personal issues.

In response, the chairman, Mr Abdu, expressed gratitude to Governor Namadi for the opportunity to lead the new commission. He assured the public of the commission's commitment to transparency and accountability in carrying out its duties.

"We will act transparently and be accountable in discharging our duties," he said.

"The Commission will uphold the vision of Governor Namadi in creating a new Jigawa State free of corruption. We pledge to keep our personal interests separate from our official assignments."

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been vested with the authority to investigate any Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the State Government and Local Governments, as well as their officials. This is part of Governor Namadi's commitment to promoting integrity and good governance within the state. Hamisu Mohammed Gumel Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Jigawa State February 26, 2024