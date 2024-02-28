Nigeria: Ipac - A Failed Experiment or Mere Contraption?

The fate of IPAC and indeed that of Nigeria lies in the hands of its people. It is up to us to demand more from our political institutions.

Is IPAC the ideal place to search for Nigeria's political panacea or has it become a mere contraption without a rudder or compass to direct its affairs and is now drifting aimlessly? IPAC presently faces scrutiny, as its sails seem tattered and its crew divided. But let us not abandon the ship just yet.

Most Nigerians are disillusioned by their country's political landscape, which is marred by inefficiency, greed, deceit, corruption, and the dearth of visionary leadership. It is a landscape where politicians and political parties often prioritise self-interest over the welfare of the nation, where the voices of the marginalised are drowned out by the cacophony of power struggles and selfish actualisations.

In this vast landscape or ocean of Nigerian politics, where turbulent waves crash against the hulls of promises unfulfilled, citizens are yearning for a credible alternative -- a ship that can weather the storms and steer toward the shores of good governance. This is the context for the establishment of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) as an umbrella body of political parties that, like a compass, should strive towards a more robust democracy. But is IPAC the North Star we seek, or has it lost its bearings?

As the sands of time have shifted, IPAC seems to find itself adrift, a mere shadow of what it ought to be, lacking direction and purpose.

IPAC, at its inception, held the potential to bring together Nigeria's political parties to forge a united front. The vision was clear: to ensure a level playing field, where every party has a voice in governance, and to act as a safeguard for Nigerian citizens who have been sidelined by the tumultuous waves of politics. Yet, in practice, IPAC has fallen short of this noble ambition. It has become a fragmented chamber, where its voice, which ought to be raised in favour of equity and good governance, is now muted in complacency.

Pertinent Questions Begging for Answers

Is IPAC ensnared in the webs of political intrigues?

Can IPAC become a staunch advocate for good governance?

Will IPAC be able to serve as a force for unity and progress?

Has IPAC succumbed to the pressures of partisanship?

Is IPAC failing to provide the much-needed cohesion among opposition parties?

The Current State of IPAC: A Contraption Adrift

The Value of IPAC: A Lighthouse in the Fog

What went wrong? The answer lies in the failure to recognise the true power of unity and collective action. IPAC should be more than just a forum for dialogue but a catalyst for change, a rallying cry for the marginalised and disenfranchised. Yet, in its quest for relevance, IPAC lost sight of its purpose, succumbing to the pressures of partisan politics and self-interest.

As an umbrella for all registered political parties, IPAC should be a place where discord is replaced by dialogue and collaboration. Instead of viewing other parties as adversaries, politicians should embrace collaboration. Imagine a united fleet of ships, each flying different flags but sailing toward a common shore.

But all is not lost. In the midst of despair, there lies an opportunity for redemption, a chance to breathe new life into the dormant embers of Nigeria's political landscape. It starts with a fundamental shift in mindset, a reawakening of the spirit of solidarity and collaboration.

Let's picture a Nigeria with a political landscape where parties, regardless of their sizes or statures, stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight for good governance and accountability.

This vision can be realised through concrete action and unwavering commitment. IPAC must undergo a profound transformation, shedding its cloak of indifference and embracing its role as a vanguard for change through:

Radical Transformation: IPAC should be a renaissance fuelled by transparency, inclusivity, and a steadfast commitment to the people. It must become a platform where ideas flourish, and collective action drives meaningful reform.

Forging Alliances and Partnership: IPAC must embark on forging alliances that transcend partisan divides. By pooling their resources and expertise, parties can amplify their impact and effect real change on a national scale. Like lighthouses guiding ships through treacherous waters, IPAC's advocacy will ensure that citizens get value for their votes.

The Book of Elections, A Charted Course: The recent book, "The 2023 Elections in Nigeria: Actors, Intrigues and Winners," should serve as a political compass at this time. As it reflects the highs and lows, milestones and missed opportunities, its pages hold recommendations for electoral reforms and more.

Let's remember, the fate of IPAC and indeed that of Nigeria lies in the hands of its people. It is up to us to demand more from our political institutions, to hold them accountable for their actions, and to never lose sight of the ideals that unite us.

Navigating Beyond IPAC: Uncharted Waters

If it fails to heed the above advise, IPAC might totter towards the abyss. Therefore, patriotic Nigerians must explore uncharted waters and play the vital role which those straddling the seat of power have failed to play. This will be done through:

Imagining a ship crewed by passionate individuals. Therefore, let all well-meaning Nigerians and friends of the country support and nurture their potentials to captain our nation.

Deploying technology as the sextant: This should guide us. Therefore, let's embrace innovation, while leaving behind the outdated methods.

Creating an island of accountability: Picture an island where politicians face consequences for broken promises. Therefore, let's build bridges to this island, ensuring that leaders answer to the people.

Charting a New Course: Setting Sail for Credible Governance

As we hoist our sails, let's remember that Nigeria's democracy is our ship, and we are all sailors. Together, we can navigate toward a brighter horizon, leaving the doldrums behind.

It is time for Nigerian politicians to cast aside the shackles of self-interest and embrace a vision of politics rooted in service, integrity, and inclusivity. The journey towards a better Nigeria may be fraught with challenges, but it is worth undertaking for the sake of every Nigerian who dreams of a brighter tomorrow.

Let's remember, the fate of IPAC and indeed that of Nigeria lies in the hands of its people. It is up to us to demand more from our political institutions, to hold them accountable for their actions, and to never lose sight of the ideals that unite us.

Finally, the true measure of Nigeria's political evolution lies not in the grandeur of its institutions or the power of its leaders, but in the dignity, prosperity, and well-being of its people. It is time to rewrite Nigeria's political narrative. The time for action is now. The time for change is upon us.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna.