Liberia: JNB Press Secretary Fumbles Over Roberts International Airport Vip Lounge Denied Ex-President Weah

Monrovia — Presidential Press Secretary, Ms. Kula Fofana says former President Geoerge Weah and his wife were not denied access to the VIP lounge at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) when he returned to the country on Tuesday. She, however, said the former President was could not use the new VIP lounge which, according to her, is now reserved only for President Joseph Boakai.

Ms. Fofana told the OK FM Afternoon Conversation hosted by Julius Jeh that all other VIPs and former Presidents would now have to use the old VIP lounge.

She, however, could not be definite as to wether that is the new policy from the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs which has oversight over the VIP lounge at the RIA.

The new VIP lounge was constructed during the regime of former President Weah and was dedicated in late December - just a couple of weeks before he turned over power to President Boakai.

President Weah left the country the same day Pres. Boakai was inaugurated into Office on Janauary 22, 2024.

Sekou Kalasco, the special aide to the former President, told FrontPageAfrica that they were in Accra, Ghana, when they received a call from one of Weah's security personnel informing them that the former President wouldn't be allowed to use the new VIP Lounge.

According to him, they then called the protocol officers at the VIP lounge who confirmed to them that they had received "orders from above" not to allow Pres. Weah and his wife to use the new VIP lounge.

"Indeed, we came and found the new VIP Lounge locked. We used the old one. The former President didn't feel good about this, and he feels this shouldn't have happened. During his regime, he even allowed former ministers from Madam Sirleaf's government to use the VIP lounge," Kalasco said.