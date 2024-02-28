Nigeria: Pastor Arrested for Flogging Pregnant Teachers in Delta

28 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Paul Olayemi, Sapele

The pastor of Kingdom Life Charismatic Church, Ekama Maxwell, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force in Sapele, Delta State, for allegedly assaulting two pregnant teachers.

Ekama reportedly stormed the school with six other individuals after his son reported being disciplined by a teacher. He allegedly ordered his followers to attack the teacher involved.

According to an anonymous source, Ekama's son, a student at the school, "fought with another boy and threatened to attack him after school yesterday, Tuesday." The source, a teacher at the school who wished to remain anonymous, continued, "One of the teachers disciplined Ekama's son, who then went home to tell the pastor."

The pastor, along with six others, reportedly arrived at the school located in Sapele's Gana area and proceeded to assault one of the teachers, who was pregnant. Another pregnant teacher who intervened was also allegedly attacked.

"One of the pregnant women fainted, while the other struggled to breathe and could not raise her hand until people intervened and rushed them to the hospital," the source said.

Attempts to reach Delta State Police Spokesman, Edafe Bright, for confirmation were unsuccessful as his phone line was unavailable.

However, a security source revealed to Vanguard that the pastor and four others were arrested the previous night. "He is currently in our custody, and the women have been admitted to hospitals - one at the police clinic and the other at a private clinic. We are investigating the matter, and the pastor and four others are in our custody," the source said, requesting anonymity.

