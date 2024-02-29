Nigeria: Senate Approves Tinubu's Request to Remove FCCPC CEO

President Tinubu in a letter dated 30 January, asked the Senate to approve the disengagement of Babatunde Irukera as CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The Senate has approved the disengagement of Babatunde Irukera as the chief executive/vice-chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

This followed the approval of the request by President Bola Tinubu, seeking the Senate's approval on the disengagement of Mr Irukera.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu in a letter dated 30 January asked the Senate to approve the disengagement.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved the motion for consideration of the president's request.

In his contribution, Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) said that if there was an allegation of misconduct, then the Senate was entitled to know the totality of the facts of the alleged misconduct.

Osita Ngwu (PDP-Enugu) noted that though the FCCPC Act of 2018, has a section on misconduct, he, however, said the president did not base the removal of Mr Irukera on misconduct.

"The president is not seeking removal of the officer, based on misconduct but inability to effectively perform his duty.

"It is not for the Senate to know whether he is performing or not; the President has the authority."

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said Mr Tinubu had the right to "hire and fire".

"The president has the authority. We all are expecting the president to perform. The buck stops at his table. So if a person is not performing to expectations, he or she can be removed.

"I urge this Senate to approve the president's request. In labour practice, he who hires can fire.

"And it is difficult to force a servant on a willing master as far as the law is concerned. But here, the provision is very clear."

Mr Akpabio further said the Senate's job was to approve the request of the president and not to investigate his request.

"The section of the law is very clear that a person can be removed over his inefficiency to perform his duties."

(NAN)