South Africa: State Opposes Bail for AKA, Tibz Murder Accused in Durban Court

South African rapper AKA killed in Durban (file photo).
29 February 2024
By Melody Chironda

In a high-profile case, the State has declared its intention to oppose bail for the seven men accused of murdering renowned rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, reports News24.

AKA and Motsoane were fatally shot outside a now-defunct Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban on February 10, 2023.

Five of the accused, including Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Myeza, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Senior State advocate Lawrence Gcaba disclosed that the other two suspects were apprehended in Eswatini and efforts are underway to extradite them to South Africa.

The accused have been charged with a Schedule 6 offense,  which means that the onus is on the accused to prove that there are exceptional circumstances that warrant their release on bail. AKA's father, Tony Forbes, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi present in the packed court gallery.

The case has been postponed  to Wednesday, 6 March, for further investigations.

