Nigeria: UN Environment Assembly Opens As Leaders Negotiate Nature-Based Solutions, Others

...Salako showcases Nigeria's GGW, HYPREP as models

Ministers of Environment and other leaders from more than 180 nations on Monday converged on Nairobi, Kenya, for the start of the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6).

The UNEA-6 will focus on strengthening environmental multilateralism to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature loss and pollution.

This year's Assembly will be negotiating resolutions on issues ranging from nature-based solutions and highly hazardous pesticides to land degradation and drought, and environmental aspects of minerals and metals said a statement by UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The UN Environment Assembly is the world's highest decision-making body on the environment - its membership includes all 193 UN Member States. It meets biennially to set priorities for global environmental policies and develop international environmental law; decisions and resolutions then taken by Member States at the Assembly also define the work UNEP.

The President of UNEA-6 and Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development for the Kingdom of Morocco, Leila Benali said: "We are living in a time of turmoil. And I know that in this room, there are people who are, or who know, those deeply affected by this turmoil. Our response must demonstrate that multilateral diplomacy can deliver."

She said they must be self-critical and work towards inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism that can make a tangible difference to people's lives.

"We must also include voices beyond government, of youth, indigenous peoples and local communities, by focusing on issues of gender and human rights, and leaving no one behind.

"And today, and at this UN Environment Assembly, we must accelerate multilateral action to strengthen the environmental foundation of sustainable development," she added.

According to UNEP, as climate change intensifies, a million species head towards extinction, and pollution remains one of the world's leading causes of premature death, UNEA-6 will see countries consider some 19 resolutions, part of a broader push to spur more ambitious multilateral environmental action.

"The resolutions cover, among other issues, circular economy; solar radiation modification; effective, inclusive, and sustainable multilateral actions towards climate justice; sound management of chemicals and waste, and sand and dust storms."

The Executive Director of UNEP, Inger Andersen said: "It is time to lay political differences aside and focus on this little blue planet, teeming with life. Time to lift our sights to our common goal: a pathway to a sustainable and safe future."

She said: "We do this by agreeing on the resolutions before UNEA-6 to boost multilateral action for today and tomorrow, and secure intergenerational justice and equity."

Speaking, the Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Forestry for the Republic of Kenya, Soipan Tuya, said UNEA-6 comes at a time when the world is also called upon to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda to stay course on sustainable development.

"Unfortunately, for millions in the developing regions of the world, including here in Africa, poverty still remains a daily reality while economic inequality is increasing globally," Tuya said.

"It is against this backdrop that the world will be looking to us here in Nairobi this week to renew hope. And hope we must provide."

Similarly, the Minister of State for Environment, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, speaking at the side event Nigeria co-hosted with Costa Rica, said Nigeria is a strong advocate of nature-based solutions, which offer a cost-effective way to address global environmental, economic, climate and societal challenges.

"As of today, thanks to the Great Green Wall programme, in Nigeria 7.6 million plants and seedlings were produced, 2,801 hectares of land reforested, 373 hectares of multipurpose gardens were created, 1,205 people trained and 1,396 jobs created," he said.

The minister also noted that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) established by the Nigerian government with one of its key mandate being to restore oil degraded mangroves is using nature-based solutions.

"So far, HYPREP has produced a contextual manual for mangrove restoration in the Niger Delta, delineated 3000 hectares for mangrove restoration, rehabilitated 460 hectares of mangroove and is expected to plant 10 million of mangrove seedlings over the next 3 years," he said.

He explained that that the Great Green Wall and the mangrove restoration project are setting bold precedents of how nature-based solutions can deliver multiple benefits for nature and people by restoring biodiversity; helping communities to adapt to climate change; providing food and water security; and bringing peace, jobs, and sustainability to the region.

"Nigeria's vision and that of the president of my country is to ensure that the World truly unites and responds to the biodiversity and climate crises as one," he said.