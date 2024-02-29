Nigeria: Invest in Indigenous Renewable Energy, Firm Urges FG

A leading indigenous firm in clean and renewable energy, JRB Solar Investment Limited, has called on the federal government to invest in indigenous companies that are involved in the production of renewable energy in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the corporate communications officer of the firm, Enamel Theophilus, noted that the rationale behind investments in indigenous renewable companies is to bridge the electricity gap in the country.

Speaking further, he said, "The firm is stepping into a very big partnership with Europe and China for the local manufacturing of renewable energy products which is why we need the support of the federal government.

"There are certain countries like Germany that have a renewable energy target by 2025 to 70 per cent of its power on renewable energy solutions.

"However in Nigeria, we can set realizable targets. A survey has shown that about 80-90 million Nigerians which is almost half of our population do not have access to electricity. As such, there is a need to bridge the gap with local renewable energy solutions' companies.

"In fact solar should not be an alternative but can serve as our main source of power in the long run and all we are asking is for the federal government to implement tax waivers for us to be able to increase production and serve Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Head of the Solar Engineering department at the firm, Engr. Prince Bernard, said it is currently executing different projects across the FCT and Port Harcourt and intends to expand to other parts of the country.