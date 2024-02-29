Nigeria: Police Parade Kidnapper of Reverend Fathers in Plateau

28 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has paraded one of the suspected kidnappers of two reverend fathers of St Vincent de Paul Parish, Fier, Pankshin LGA, Frs Kenneth M Kanwa and Fr Jude Nwachukwu, who were abducted on February 1, by gunmen.

The suspect was paraded alongside other criminal suspects who were arrested for committing various forms of criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Hassan Steve, said, "At about 1000 hours gunmen numbering about seven invaded the house and premises of St Vincent de Paul Parish, Fier District, Pankshin, and kidnapped two priests: Rev Fr Kenneth M Kanwa and Rev Fr Jude Nwachukwu.

"In order to scare the public and clear the way of escaping with the victims, the kidnappers shot and killed one Christopher Maurice Nankyes. The community led by the youth leaders arrested the following named persons based on reasonable suspicion: Christopher Yaro (52), Fwantus Adams (at large), Nyaous Gideon Datit (at large), Chul-watpe (at large) and one Two Face (at large).

"Efforts made by the DPO of Pankshin to take over the suspects from the community leaders were vehemently rejected. In the process, the suspects escaped to different locations.

"The suspect confessed to being responsible for the kidnap of the two reverend fathers. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other suspects at large."

