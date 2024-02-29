Liberia: Weah Draws Battle Line

-upon arrival here

Liberia: Former President George Manneh Weah returns home, vowing to speak out against ills affecting the Liberian people.

Former President George Manneh Weah arrived here Tuesday, 27 February, declaring that he is back home ready to speak against ills affecting Liberians while pressurizing his successor, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, to deliver on promises in what appears clearly to be an early political fight with his 79-year-old opponent, who defeated him at the poll in 2023 with a vote margin of less than 20,000.

Mr. Weah, fresh from abroad where he has been since relinquishing power in January, says he will be vocal about ills in the Liberian society in an effort to reshape the nation's fortune, going forward.

Mr. Weah left the country for abroad where he visited the United States of America, Turin, Italy, and Paris, France.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) popular leader appears ready for life as an opposition where he started. He is eager to fight the cause of his people in an attempt to make a return to the Executive Mansion in 2029.

"I'm back and ready to speak about the ills in the Liberian society and to do the work of my party as an institution", the former President declares.

Mr. Weah was accompanied home by former First Lady, Clar Marie Weah, former Liberia Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe, former Executive Mansion Chief of Protocol Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo, and other members of his entourage, but was allegedly denied entrance to the VIP Lounge Terminal at the Roberts International Airport reportedly on instructions of the current administration.

The Clar Marie VIP Lounge Terminal constructed and dedicated by the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-led government was specifically built to host Presidents and other very important guests and dignitaries visiting Liberia.

However, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana, in a Facebook post, said at no time former President Weah was denied access to the VIP Lounge Terminal at the Airport.

The former President and his delegation instead, used the old VIP Lounge Terminal at the RIA upon arrival despite prior announcement by airport security apparatus about his return to the country.

Meanwhile, the stalwarts of the former ruling CDC including former Montserrado County District #8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray, Chairman Mulbah K. Mulbah have re-energized partisans to begin a battle for a return to power, five years to election in 2029. The campaign is dubbed turning "Setback to Comeback."

Mr. Weah's response to reporters here Tuesday upon his arrival at the Robert International Airport indicates his readiness for what could apparently be a political fight against the ruling Unity Party Administration that could ensue sooner rather than later.

He comments could also intensify the political flames here, especially, ongoing debates regarding the now contested tenure positions in government, where the former President still has most of his former officials.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has already come immense opposition nominating new officials to those positions, while tenures of past official have not expired.

Amid the outcry, President Boakai has appointed a committee to look into the matter and report to him to find a way out of the stalemate. Editing by Jonathan Browne