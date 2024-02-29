Nigeria: Coach Maikaba Speaks On 5-1 Thrashing of Sunshine Stars

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Coach Abdul Maikaba, has said last Sunday's 5-1 trouncing of visiting Sunshine Stars was made possible by the lessons his boys learnt from their past mistakes.

It rained goals last Sunday after striker Auwalu Ali 'Malam' who was out for a long time due to a fractured leg, opened the scoring in the 4th minute of the week 21 tie at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

A brace by Mustapha Ibrahim and a goal each by Captain Rabiu Ali and Mustapha Umar completed the rout of the visitors who got their consolation goal in the 80th minute from the spot.

Pillars who occupy third position with 36 points are now unbeaten in six matches and are eying a top-three finish according to Coach Maikaba

"Of course the way we are moving it seems we can actualise our objectives. Even if we cannot win the trophy, we can finish in the top three to get a continental ticket for the team.

"In our past games, we were always under pressure due to the players' inability to convert goal scoring opportunities.

"So, I let the players understand our problem. For instance, in a certain match, we missed five scoring chances in five minutes but today we seemed to have rectified those errors," said the experienced coach.

Next for Kano Pillars is a short trip to Katsina where they will be guests of Katsina United in the week 22 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.