Nigeria: Victory Over Sporting Should Inspire Gombe United Against Enyimba - Yarma

As they get set to battle Enyimba in today's Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 22 fixture in Aba, the pioneer Chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission, Malam Farouk Yarma, has charged the 'Savannah Scorpions' to draw inspiration from their last home victory over Sporting Lagos.

After uninspiring performances, Gombe United bounced back to winning ways as they outclassed Sporting Lagos 2-0 last Sunday at the Pantami Stadium for their first victory in five matches.

Against this background, Yarma has charged Gombe United to sustain the present momentum by going for victory against their more illustrious opponents in today's fixture.

He said if they maintain the fighting spirit they exhibited against Sporting Lagos, Gombe United will earn a respectable result against the 'Peoples Elephants' in Aba.

"I have not watched Gombe United, our beloved team, for almost five years but today (Sunday), I chose to be at the Pantami Stadium to cheer them on and I was impressed by their performance.

"I appeal to the management, players and fans of the club to put the poor performance in the first round behind them and focus on the second half which is ongoing. Let us come together and support Gombe United.

"The state government should continue with its financial support to the team. Football clubs are like Oliver Twist so the government shouldn't be discouraged by Gombe United's current position on the log.

"I also believe that Gombe United will build on their last victory to get a good result at Enyimba," said Yarma.

Gombe United are currently second from bottom with 21 points from 21 matches.