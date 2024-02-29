Nigeria: NNPC, Opec Pledge Collaboration to Attract Investments

29 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

Both parties pledged to attract investments and boost production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and the Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) have pledged to work closely together to achieve the nation's aspirations to attract investments and boost production.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Soneye said Mr Soneye said the two organizations came to this accord when the Secretary General of OPEC, Haitham Al-Ghais, paid a courtesy visit to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, at the NNPC Towers on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, according to the statement, Mr Al-Ghais said OPEC aligned with NNPC Ltd's vision as captured in its payoff line "Energy for Today, Energy for Tomorrow" because of its inclusive view of energy as opposed to the view being pushed in some quarters that some sources of energy were bad.

He disclosed that in spite of the pushback on oil and gas, the world would require about $14 trillion investments from now till 2035 to be able to meet global demand.

However, he urged the NNPC Ltd to do everything to tap into that opportunity to raise its production to continue to be a reliable source of energy to the world.

"We will continue to ensure that the market is stable. The global market has to be stable in order for Nigeria to be able to attract investors. If there's volatility, if there's no stability in the market, it will only create havoc for everybody, whether it's a producer or consumer country. So, we will continue to do that in OPEC. We count on Nigeria's support", Mr Al-Ghais reportedly said.

In his remarks, Mr Kyari said NNPC Ltd was working very hard to recover lost production and provide the right fiscal environment to attract investments.

He expressed appreciation to OPEC for its support to Nigeria, noting that the company will continue to support the organisation in whatever way it could.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.