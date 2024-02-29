Liberia: Supreme Court Maintains Stay Order On Tenure Positions As Ministry of Justice Absence Delays Conference

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the scheduled conference between the government and tenure position holders failed to materialize as the Minister of Justice and government lawyers were notably absent.

It is not clear why the government was not represented at the conference which was scheduled for Wednesday noon.

Associate Justice Jusif Kaba, sitting in Chambers at the Supreme Court, had scheduled the conference following a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by officials challenging their removal from their positions. The petitioners, comprising five Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and Mr. Garrison Yealue, Chairman of the Good Governance Commission, contend that their removals violate established laws and procedures.

The crux of their argument revolves around the Telecommunications Act of 2007, which mandates Senate confirmation and guarantees fixed terms of office for commissioners. The petitioners assert that their appointments were in line with these provisions and thus cannot be arbitrarily terminated.

Citing legal precedents, including the case of Martin S. Kollie vs. Executive Branch of Government, the petitioners stress that removal from office must be for cause and in adherence to the law. They maintain that their replacements undermine the rule of law and set a dangerous precedent for Liberia's democratic institutions.

Represented by legal counsel from Zoe and Partners, the petitioners urged the Supreme Court to uphold the principles of justice and legality by granting the Writ of Prohibition. They argue that allowing their removal without cause would not only violate their rights but also destabilize the country's governance structures.

FrontPageAfrica gathered two of the LTA Commissioners (co-petitioners) Osborne Diggs and James Gbarwea withdrew from the case.