Gambia, Cuba Poised to Consolidate Historical Ties

Cuba and The Gambia have reiterated willingness to consolidate the historical ties and cooperation that unite the two friendly countries.

This was revealed on Tuesday, in a meeting held in Havana by the Foreign Minister of the Caribbean Island, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and a high-level delegation from The Gambia.

Rodríguez Parrilla received the delegation led by the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service of The Gambia, Salimatta Touray, the Permanent Secretary (Vice Chancellor), Lang Yabou, and the Director of the Americas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bernard Mendy.

After the meeting, the foreign affairs head of the largest of the Antilles wrote on his account on social network that both parties confirmed the close bilateral ties and collaboration, especially in the area of health while expressing desire to consolidate them.

The delegation from The Gambia who are on a official mission also met with Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, who also described the meeting as very cordial, and referred to the excellent ties between the two nations.

For three decades, the Caribbean island has maintained a Medical Brigade in The Gambia, which includes doctors, nurses and technicians, as well as professors who train young health professionals at the University of Banjul.

