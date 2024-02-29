Gambia: 'Nobody Is Safe in This Country'

Mamma Kandeh, the party leader of Gambia Democratic Congress, has raised a concern at a press conference at Boaba Hotel on Saturday that The Gambia is not a safe country anymore as murder cases keep occurring on a daily basis.

He alleged that the government is not taking any action to tackle the insecurity.

Mr. Kandeh said despite the numerous check points in the country, nobody is safe as people are killing each other, and the Ministry of Interior is not doing its responsibility to address the nation on the issue.

The GDC leader further said that the president is the only secured person in this country while the rest of the citizens do not have security.

He also alleged that the number of murder cases recorded since President Barrow took office in 2017 to date is so many that even the police cannot tell the exact figure.

In addressing the issue of high cost of living, Kandeh said: "A hungry man is an angry man" therefore peace cannot be achieved if citizens are hungry. He thus called on the president to speak out against the rising prices of basic food commodities and to take action against businesses that increase prices without justification.

Mr Kandeh also called for unity and advised Gambians to do away from tribalism and tribal politics.

He also applauded the President for coming with the national dialogue initiative which he described as "crucial for national development."

However, he said the national dialogue should be a dialogue to talk about issues of the nation and how to tackle them.

"The dialogue should focus on issues of national interest and solutions to address them. It should not be a platform to praise or defend the president. If the national dialogue is for such, GDC will not take part in it in the future," he declared.

