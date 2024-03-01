Nigeria Should Break Up If It Will Solve Our Challenges - Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on Thursday, said Nigeria should break up if the path would solve the country's challenges.

Soyinka said this at the PUNCH Newspapers' 50th-anniversary lecture held in Lagos.

Delivering his lecture titled 'Recovering the Narrative', Soyinka said Nigeria should decentralised for Nigerians to enjoy the country more.

The lecture, which was delivered by the Nobel laureate, is part of the weeklong activities marking the 50th anniversary of PUNCH.

The elder statesman said decentralisation would allow governance to get closer to the people, adding that it was high time for leaders to stop taking Nigerians for a ride.

"I know the fear. The fear is collapse, break up. That's been the excuse given by several regimes. But suppose the nation is breaking up informally, in other words as a fact rather than as a theory. Then, and you better just address this. Come straight on and see exactly what happened. What is wrong with general representatives seeing them and saying this is the protocol of our association, Anything outside of it? Anyone who does not want to accept these protocols, abide by these protocols and manifest these protocols in the act should take a walk. I have no problem at all.

"We live in what is known as the nation beginning as a vast football field is ending up as a ping pong table. If that is going to restore dignity to citizens. If that is going to guarantee three square meals a day then so be it. One of my favourite expressions with people is "Let nations die, that humanity may live."

He explained that while Nigerian politicians know the importance of restructuring, they change their tune when they get to power.

He said, "What do you mean by restructuring? Well, I don't even like the word restructuring. I use, I prefer expressions like reconfiguration and decentralisation. Everybody can grasp that, decentralisation. And those who lead, recognise the necessity of it. They recognise the importance, almost the inevitability of it until they get into power, yes, that's the difference.

"It's about time, I think leaders stopped taking this nation for a ride, you know, we must decentralise. Security, you know, has become a burden to bear. From all corners of the nation, that is the crime.

"Decentralised so that government can come closer to the people, and productivity can really be manifested as a product of citizens, not simply as a manna from heaven."

Founded in March 1973, PUNCH, Nigeria's foremost newspaper, clocked 50 on March 18 last year but its board of directors moved the 50th-anniversary celebration to this year because the anniversary month fell within an election month and year.

The 50th anniversary is being marked with the 40th anniversary of the passing of PUNCH founding Chairman, the late Chief James Olubunmi Aboderin, who died on February 28, 1984, at the age of 50.