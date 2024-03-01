Liberia: Ellen to Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Laureate

Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf retired in 2018 having led Liberia for 12 consecutive years as Africa's first female elected president upon winning a 2005 democratic election at the end of a brutal 14-year civil war.

Former Liberian President Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is due to receive the Lifetime Achievement award this month in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Aram Emirates.

That Honor is expected when Forbes and Know Your Value host the 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi from 5-8 March this year.

The organizers announced the award during an interview with American news-based television channel MSNBC on Thursday, February 29.

The organizers have recognized ex-president Sirleaf's leadership of her country through conflict resolution following which she retired.

She is credited for her dedication to leading women and inspiring them even outside of the presidency, using the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development.

Ex-president Sirleaf's peaceful transfer of power to her successor Mr. George Manneh Weah in 2018 after two terms in office marked a historic democratic transition for a country that had suffered years of bloodshed.

It came at a time when many West African countries struggled with political instability, at times due to incumbents' failure to respect constitutional term limits to leave power, among others.

Her former vice president, Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, is now Liberia's President, after another peaceful presidential transition that ended Mr. Weah's one-six-year term in office.