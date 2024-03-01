Tanzania: Former Tanzania President Ali Hassan Mwinyi Dies At 98

1 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Tanzania's former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi has died at the age of 98, The Citizen reports. The death of the former head of State was announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mwinyi, who was the second President of Tanzania, was in office between 1985 and 1995. He succeeded the founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Mwinyi died three months shy of his 99th birthday.

He was hospitalised on February 24 for a chest illness.

His son Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, is the current President of Zanzibar, in the Tanzanian archipelago.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.