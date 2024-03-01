Tanzania Declares Seven Days of Mourning for Late President Mwinyi

Nairobi — Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu has declared seven days of mourning following the passing of former president Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Mwinyi, who served as Tanzania's second president from 1985 to 1995, died at the age of 98 after battling lung cancer.

His death occurred on Thursday evening at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had been undergoing treatment.

President Suluhu announced that during this mourning period, the national flag would be flown at half-mast, starting Friday, as a tribute to Mwinyi's life and his contributions to Tanzania.

In a televised address, President Suluhu extended her condolences to Mwinyi's family, friends, and the entire nation, describing his passing as a significant loss.

"The late former President Mwinyi had been receiving treatment since November last year in London, England, before returning to the country. He continued his treatment at Mzena Hospital until today when he passed away," President Suluhu announced.

President Suluhu Mwinyi's final resting place will be in Zanzibar, with further details about funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Before assuming the presidency, Mwinyi held prominent positions, including Interior Minister and Vice President. He also chaired the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), from 1990 to 1996.

