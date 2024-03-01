Liberia: New Monrovia City Mayor Takes Drug Test On First Day in Office

Charuk Siafa had a comprehensive drug test in his Monrovia City Corporation office and came up negative on day one of his official commencement of work.

The test was carried out by the Wellness Partners Clinic, a licensed medical institution.

The test was performed on 12 substances, all of which came back negative, according to the medical professionals who performed it.

Mayor Siafa reportedly told them about the test a day before the examination.

Following the test's results, Mayor Siafa said that the findings were expected and encouraged other Monrovia City Corporation workers to adopt the same practices, beginning with the upper management team.

He emphasized that the test's methodology aligns with President Boakai's objective of guaranteeing a zero-tolerance policy for narcotics throughout the country.

Mayor Siafa also called for a collaborative effort to revitalize the City Corporation's operations during his first meeting with the senior management team in the mayor's conference room.

Mayor Siafa said at the meeting that he has been given the responsibility by President Joseph Boakai to work with the rest of the MCC team to make sure Monrovia is safe, clean, and green.

According to him, the MCC has a big duty to provide Monrovia citizens with quality services, and to meet this enormous challenge, all hands must be on deck.

To accomplish the overarching institutional goal, Mayor Siafa wants MCC employees to be more results-driven and to depoliticize the institution's operations.

He praised the institution's staff for their level of collaboration so far and expressed his desire for said cardinality to be based on the fundamentals of honesty, hard work, and respect for one another, along with a shared goal to improve the institution.

The MCC head evaluated the infrastructural challenge facing the institution while touring several MCC facilities in Monrovia and the surrounding area.