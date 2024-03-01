Nigeria: Hardship - One Dies, 5 Others Hospitalised After Eating 'Amala' in Oyo

As Nigerians groan due to hardship and hunger in the country, a family of six who reportedly ate flour prepared from cassava peels have been rushed to Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.

The incident which happened in Ogbomoso South/Ogo Oluwa Local Government area of Oyo State left one of the family members dead.

Vanguard gathered that a distress call drew the attention of the neighbours to the affected people at Temidire Atoyebi area of Ogbomoso.

It was further gathered that the unfortunate incident which occurred on Wednesday happened after the family ate Amala for dinner.

No sooner had they finished eating than they started complaining of abdominal pain. The deceased, as informed, was a grand daughter.

Neighbours quickly rushed the mother whose name was given as Mrs Victoria Adewole and the five children to the Ogo Oluwa Hospital, opposite Ogbomoso High School.

Unfortunately, the hospital management had to refer them to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso having observed their serious condition.

Upon arrival at the teaching hospital, the grand daughter could not be admitted because she was reportedly brought in dead. Five others were admitted and are said to be at intensive care unit of the hospital.

The source said, "The family ate Amala dinner prepared from yam or cassava flour."

According to the source, "one of the children managed to disclose that it was cassava peels that they ground and made into flour which they prepared as Amala, since they could not afford to buy yam or cassava flour."

"The complication from the peels might have resulted in the death of the youngest grand daughter, whose immune system might be very low.

"The mother and her other four children are still battling with life in the hospital. We plead with kind-hearted people to please assist the family in whatever way they can so that fatality is no longer recorded among them", the source said.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, confirmed the incident saying, "The one that gave up, died before getting to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso. As at this afternoon, four of the five undergoing treatment are in stable condition. However, one of them is in critical condition. I have just been updated".