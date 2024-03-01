Nigeria: 5 Die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

29 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Five persons were confirmed dead in an accident at Fidiwo bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Four others sustained injuries in the accident.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun , confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The accident which occurred about 2:48pm, involved a Prime bus with registration number, MUS 191 HA and a Toyota Camry car marked, AKD 754 BG.

Okpe explained that the accident involved nine persons, comprising six female and three male adults.

She explained that the accident was likely caused by excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking which led to loss of control.

"Five persons lost their lives from the crash , three female and two male adults," she said.

Okpe said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

