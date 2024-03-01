Nigeria: Senate Urges Police to Recruit 10 Candidates Each From 774 Lgas

29 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Senate has urged the Police Service Commission(PSC) to recruit a minimum of 10 candidates from each of the 774 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Udende Memga (APC- Benue) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Memga said that the Buhari administration had ordered the recruitment of 10, 000 constables annually as part of measures to address the nation's security challenges.

He said that President Bola Tinubu was keen in implementing the policy, saying however, that the recruitment should be conducted based on the strength of each LGA especially in the area of community policing.

"The use of LGA parameters in the recruitment exercise is to reflect the principles of the federal character.

"It is also meant to promote inclusion, representation give a sense of belonging and balance in the polity, section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, captured the federal character," he said.

He said that the parameter would promote national unity and command national loyalty as well as eliminate marginalisation of any state, ethnic or any group in government or its agency.

Memga said that that the use of state parameter in the recruitment as against LGAs initially adopted, would lead to inequality.

" It is extremely important to always reflect a fair representation of all local government areas in the recruitments," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.