Nigeria: FG Ready to Resolve Power Supply Challenges - Minister

...Meets state energy commissioners

Amid widespread rationing and dwindling generation, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has said that the Federal Government is poised to address challenges facing Power supply in the country.

Chief Adelabu who stated this during a meeting with state commissioners of energy in Abuja said irregular power supply in the country would end soon.

His assurance comes at a time when the country's power generation is at its lowest level following the decision by gas suppliers to limit supply over $1.2 billion debt.

A statement by the Minister's Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Mr Bolaji Tunji said the government would collaborate with state governments to improve supply.

Addressing the forum which had 23 States in attendance, Adelabu said with the efforts put in place to address the challenges in the sector, Nigerians should be patient as irregular power supply would soon be a thing of the past in the country.

He said: "We are poised to address the root cause of the electricity challenge. We have done enough diagnostics, we know the cause of the problem, we are now in the implementation stage. We have realised that in the past, temporary solutions were applied to the challenges without dealing with the root cause".

The Minister who used the opportunity to encourage state governments to take advantage of the new Electricity Act and get involved, added that the electricity act has brought about unity in diversity.

He enjoined the Federal and State governments to seize the opportunity to work together.

"You can always call on me to intervene, I will stand by you and I know once the States start to perform and take up further responsibilities, it means I have also performed.

"When each of the states starts getting involved, there would be healthy rivalry akin to what we used to have in the days of regional government".

Adelabu drew attention to Abia State where Geometrics Power Limited has established a 188 megawatts power generating plant supplying and distributing power to between seven and eight local government areas in the State.

"They enjoy 24 hours power supply, this is what we want states to also adopt. It might look difficult, but with tenacity and if we endure, it is achievable", he said.

The Minister advised the State government to get involved in distribution networks in their states and also bridging the meter gap.

"You can then discuss with the DisCos on how to capitalise your investment. State government can get involved in picking the executive management of the DisCos. You already have about 40 percent of the shares of the DisCos. You need to discuss with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) on the shares. If a State buys about 10, 000 meters, all that needs to be done is to agree with the DISCOs on capitalising the investment".

Earlier, Chairman of the Forum who is also the Commissioner of Power and Energy, Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams re-affirmed unflinching support towards the outstanding visions, ideas and the electricity reforms of the Federal government.

He noted that the Electricity Act has given the states the responsibility of running the affairs of electricity in the state.