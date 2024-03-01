Nigeria: CITN Encourages Tax Compliance for Nation-Building

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Ota and District, Ogun State, recently held a sensitisation talk for undergraduate students at the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, emphasising that taxes are crucial for the government to fund economic and infrastructural development with compliance from the citizens.

The goal was to educate students on the importance of taxation and encourage them to be tax-compliant citizens and also to spread the gospel on the importance of being tax-compliant.

They also highlighted the need for recent tax reforms to ensure efficient tax administration and prevent tax evasion.

The institute believes that educating young people about taxation is essential for building a future generation of tax-compliant citizens and administrators.

The Rector of the Institute, Dr. Abiodun Babatunde Oluseye, ably represented by the Dean, of the School of Financial and Management Studies (SFMS), Mr. Odutola Oluyemi Akanbi, commended the CITN for their initiative and emphasized the importance of efficient tax policies for maximizing revenue generation.

He also highlighted the recent achievements of the institute, such as the tarring of roads and the reaccreditation of academic programs.

The Head of Taxation at the institute, Mr. Akomolafe Adewale, stressed the importance of equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the job market as future tax professionals.