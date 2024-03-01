Nigeria: Peseiro Quits As Super Eagles Coach

1 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Jose Peseiro has confirmed he is no longer the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Portuguese tactician made this known in a tweet on his X account on Friday.

Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment.-- Jose Peseiro (@JosePeseiro) March 1, 2024

"Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF.

"It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment," he wrote.

