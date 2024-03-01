Gambia: Former Ward Councillor for Old Jeshwang Dies

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), in a press release, yesterday, 28th February, 2024 announced the demise of Ba Junkungba Dukureh, former Councillor for Old Jeshwang Ward.

He was laid to rest in Brikama on the same day.

According to the KMC Presser, the deceased served the Council under a UDP ticket from June 2017 to March, 2018 and was re-elected for a full term from March, 2018 - March, 2023. At the end of his term, Hon. Dukureh retired from active politics to spend time with his family.

He would be remembered as a very straightforward person, especially during Council meetings. He is survived by a wife and children. "We pray for Allah to grant his soul eternal peace and place him in the highest Jannah," said KMC.