Gambia: The Warning Signals of Gambia Ferry Services

editorial

Foroyaa has emphasised when the issue of investment to manage the Senegambia Bridge arose, that The Gambia Ferry Services Limited should have been commissioned to establish a management service for the bridges since they were in charge of the ferries which facilitated crossings between the two banks of the river. It was strongly recommended for the government to exploit the strategic position of the Gambia Ferry Services Limited to position it to be in charge of income generating sovereign assets that could facilitate the purchasing of new ferries rather than second hand ones which easily encounter breakdown and endless repairs, which undermine the viability of the company.

It should be borne in mind that the lives of the citizens matter and the scenes being shown in cyber space showing young men carrying men and women twice their size from boats to sea shore do not give the country a good image. Labour could be best utilised to earn decent income than to ferry one's fellow human being on one's shoulders from boats to seashore from sun up to sun down. Who can say such young people are lazy and do not want to work?

If the ferries were good and other jobs available, passengers would not need to climb on another person's shoulders to reach the sea shore without getting wet.

There is need to rethink how to link the management of bridges with the management of the Gambia Ferry Services Limited.