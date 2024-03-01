Nigeria: New Mpr'll Worsen Nigeria's Economic Woes - Peter Obi

...says job losses imminent

The Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Peter Obi, has slammed the new monetary policy rates released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, saying it would worsen the nation's precarious economic situation.

Obi explained that the new policy will adversely affect the productive sector and lead to job loss.

He wrote this in a series of tweets on his X handle, the former LP Presidential Candidate said, "Let me confess that the label of being a vintage Onitsha-based trader does not in any way confer on me the status of an economic expert.

"With my vast trading knowledge and my involvement in the real sector, I am of the strong opinion that the recent decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to increase the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, to 22.5% and the Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR, to 45% will further worsen the economic situation of most Nigerian households as it is bound to cause more job losses in the productive sector, especially manufacturing and other sectors that rely on bank loans for their funding needs.

"Tightening liquidity in the financial system does not improve productivity, ie food production, which is the major cause of inflation in Nigeria. Moreover, only about 12% of N3.6 trillion total money, in circulation, is in the banking system which means that 88%, about N3.2 trillion is outside the banking system.

"So, this measure would rather be counterproductive as it would not address the intended purpose of managing the money supply.

"These new measures will worsen the fragile economy as the supply of funds would dry up for the real sector, and the new MPR rate hike will push the interest rate on loans to above 30%, which would be very difficult for the real sector operators especially manufacturers and SMEs to repay; consequently resulting, obviously, in increased bad loans, and worsening the nation's economic situation.

"The most critical way to manage our high rate of inflation and decline in production is for the government to address the issue of insecurity in the country, which will allow for increased food, and crude oil production, and the overall increase in production, which will make products, especially foods, cheaper.

"This way we would increase our productivity as well as restore the confidence of FDIs and FPIs to come back to the country."