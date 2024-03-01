Nigeria: Hardship - Sanwo-Olu Removes Disparity in Payment of N35,000 Palliative Allowance to Teachers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the removal of disparity in the payment of N35,000 palliative allowance award to all teachers in the state.

Recall that in December 2023, the Governor approved a wage award of N35,000 to all civil servants in the state.

The wage award is a palliative allowance to provide succor while the national minimum wage is being reviewed.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, stated this during a stakeholders meeting between the officials of the ministry and the executives of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, in his office on Thursday.

Ali-Balogun informed the union leadership that Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that the disparity of paying N20,000 to primary school teachers as against N35,000 to other civil servants in the state should be removed.

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers, led by comrade Hassan Akintoye, expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture, stating that the complaints of teachers would be addressed by the measure.

Akintoye, appreciated the government of Lagos State for its love for teachers and the development of education.

The leadership also reiterated its total support to the state and pledged "to continue to assist the administration in fulfilling its vision for quality teaching and learning in the state."