West Africa: Nigerian Youths Losing Jobs to Foreigners - Minister

29 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

...charges NYSC members to go for market-driven skills

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has sounded the alarm on job opportunities in the private sector slipping through the fingers of Nigerian youths and going to foreign nationals.

This concern was voiced during his working visit to the Asaya National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kabba, Kogi State, where he stressed the urgent need for Nigerian youths to arm themselves with marketable skills.

Highlighting the government's commitment to changing this narrative, Olawande revealed plans to establish the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).

According to him, this academy aims to provide a free platform for every willing youth in the country to acquire valuable skills.

The minister asserted that it is unacceptable for any Nigerian youth not to learn at least two skills, emphasizing the importance of staying competitive in the global labour market.

He added, "For me, it is unacceptable for any Nigerian youth not to learn at least two skills.

"At the Ministry of Youth Development, we are encouraging every Nigerian youth to learn new skills.

"We are setting up the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), which would be a platform for every willing youth of this country to learn skills free of charge.

"We will keep doing our best to support every willing youth to acquire skills that are relevant to the needs of the global labour market."

Under the initiative "One youth, two skills," the Minister emphasized that equipping oneself with skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity for securing a prosperous future and actively contributing to the nation's economic development.

The minister's visit also included an inspection of facilities within the orientation camp, such as hostels, clinics, kitchens, and the mammy market.

He underscored the government's commitment to improving conditions for youth engagement and development.

Mrs. Williams M.A., the Kogi State NYSC Coordinator, welcomed Minister Olawande's visit, likening it to having a representative of the president among the corps members.

She expressed gratitude for the minister's attention to the needs of the youth, emphasizing the honour bestowed upon the NYSC family in Kogi State.

