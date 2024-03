Nigeria: WFP Tackles Nigeria's Northeast Food Crisis With Ukraine's Wheat Donation

The United Nations World Food Programme on Thursday welcomed a generous donation of 25,000 tons of wheat from the Government of Ukraine that will help provide emergency food assistance to 1.3 million crisis-affected people in northeast Nigeria.

This vital contribution - part of Ukraine's humanitarian "Grain from Ukraine" initiative launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - arrived Nigeria as prices of staple food in the country have risen, pushing basic meals out of the reach of millions of vulnerable families across the country.

The shipment was made possible through the collaborative effort from the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Republic of Korea and Sweden, which has helped cover the costs of transporting the wheat from Ukraine to Nigeria and its distribution to the families who so urgently need it.

Reacting to the food delivery, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Nigeria, David Stevenson, said: "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Government of Ukraine, partners, and donors for their unwavering support through the Grain from Ukraine Initiative. This collaborative effort plays a crucial role in alleviating suffering and maintaining human dignity in areas facing conflict and food price increase".

As part of WFP's ongoing humanitarian operations, the wheat donation will be combined with cash and other commodities to meet the basic food and nutrition needs of crisis-affected women, men and children for a two-month period.

Speaking at WFP Office in Abuja on Thursday, Cynthia Rowe, British High Commission Development Director said:"This is a really tough time for many people across the world, including in Nigeria; it is important that we help the most vulnerable populations. The UK is proud to be part of the global community supporting WFP to distribute lifesaving grain across Nigeria, reaching over 600,000 people.

This contribution will go some way to addressing rising food insecurity, driven by conflict and regional instability. We continue to back measures that help reduce its impact in Nigeria, support livelihoods and promote peace."

It will be recalled that deadly conflicts and persistent violence in northeast Nigeria have driven millions of people out of their homes, off their farms and across the region, jeopardizing agriculture and livelihoods production.

Over the past three months, unlike in previous years, prices of key staples across several markets in Nigeria increased above pre-harvest levels hampering food access for vulnerable families who depend on harvest and markets for their supplies. In Maiduguri, for example, the wholesale prices of red beans have increased by 210 percent compared to the same period last year (February 2023). Similarly, prices of maize and sorghum increased by 176 percent and 188 percent respectively.

The country is also grappling with its fourth consecutive year of chronic food insecurity with 26.5 million people across the country projected to face acute hunger during the 2024 lean season between June and August according to the November 2023 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis.

However, the WFP is committed to working with the government and partners to build more resilient, inclusive, and effective food systems taking advantage of its current footprint in the country. Through its "Out of Conflict into Solutions" food systems approach, WFP seeks to prioritise emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable groups while simultaneously supporting self-reliance by rebuilding assets to improve long-term food security and resilience including adaptation to climate change, providing timely access to nutritious food, and promoting innovative financing to support WFP operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2023 for instance, WFP invested US$ 200 million in agricultural economy through locally purchased food and cash transfers to crisis-affected families for food redemption in local markets.

"WFP has the tools and willingness to support the government in restoring and unlocking the agricultural potential of northeast Nigeria making it again the breadbasket of the country. But we cannot achieve this alone. Collective action is needed to bring peace and stability, ensure stable markets, encourage financial investments, and generate employment through enhanced collaboration with Nigerian private sector partners, suppliers, transporters, service providers, and retailers," Stevenson added.

But to ensure continued food and nutrition assistance to crisis-affected people in northeast and northwest Nigeria, WFP urgently requires US$154 million for the next six months (March-August 2024).