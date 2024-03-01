Nigeria: Exam Stampede - Unilag to Give Students Opportunity to Rewrite Paper

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, will give students who could not sit for their general studies examination due to stampede in the examination halls another opportunity to rewrite the paper.

Also, students who were prematurely logged out while writing the examination due to power failure will have another chance to sit for the examination.

These were parts of the decisions arrived at during a meeting of the management with the leadership of the institution's Parents Forum.

According to the update on the development posted on the Forum's WhatsApp platform by the Publicity Secretary seen by Vanguard, the university management promised a better monitoring of the conduct of examinations in the institution.

"We would like to have the attention of of dear co-parents as we bring you updates from our interaction with the university management.

"After an outright deliberation with the management over the unpleasant issues that erupted on Tuesday, 27th February, 2024, the exco met with the university management to register our displeasure and painful concerns of parents over the issues. They were able to relate with us and narrate all measures they put in place for the successful conduct of the GST examination. They established how they had everything well planned and articulated until the unforseen disruption emanated.

"The following were the summary of their submission: Our Students refused to listen or adhere to the lecturers who administered the process. They refused to file into hall batch by batch as arranged. The situation went out of control due the impatience which led to the stampede and regrettable trauma experienced by the students.

"The Dean of Students Affairs, DSA, clarified that those that missed the examination and those who experienced power interruption during the exam and got logged out, should please be rest assured that they will be allowed to rewrite the examination.

"Furthermore, the university management vowed to ensure a proper monitoring of the process during subsequent examinations. They register their sincere apologies to all concerned, both parents and of course our dear children.

"Please Note that the Monday examination went uninterrupted as it had been in previous times. The students (our children) should please exercise patience on their parts, as the management has also resolved to look into every area of lapses to ensure a smooth and hitch free process in the future.Thank you."

Recall that some students of the university were injured on Tuesday while rushing to enter examination halls to write the general studies examination for the first semester in the 2023/2024 academic session.

The stampede resulted from attempts by students to enter the halls that were not big enough to accommodate all of them at the same time.

Because of the incident, the management of the university subsequently suspended the conduct of the exam.