Nigeria: Inisa Mosque Crisis - Adeleke Imposes Imam On Us Against Court Order - Factional Clerics

The leadership crisis that rocked Inisa central mosque in Osun state seems to defy solution as the factional Imam in the mosque, Ustaz Tijjani Abdulazeez has disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke imposed another person on the mosque against court order.

It would be recalled that activities at the Inisa Central Mosque was grounded after succession crisis forced factions in the town to lay claim to the imam position eventually leading to litigation before a State High Court sitting in Ikirun.

The court then restrained both factions from leading prayer in the mosque pending the determination of the suit before it.

However, speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Uztas Abdulazeez lamented the decision of Governor Adeleke to take side on the matter, imposing one Alhaji Akeem, whose the court along with him, restrained from leading prayers or participating in any activities in the mosque.

"We are calling on the Muslims across the country to appeal to Governor Ademola Adeleke to steer clear the process of appointing Chief Imam for Inisa town. The whole world knew there was crisis on the issue of leadership in the town's central mosque.

"The State Government summoned us sometimes in January when the matter is already before a court of law. The Commissioner for Home Affairs without hearing from us said the Governor instructed that Akeem should resume as Chief Imam and we were not allowed to comment.

"Later on Friday February 9, the Governor himself, whom we though was not aware of the imposition, stormed Inisa Central Mosque to Observe Jumat prayer only for him to further reinforced the imposition knowing well that there is a case before the court on the matter.

"We are using this opportunity to plead with the Governor and other stakeholders to allow justice takes its course. Appointment of imam for Inisa is outside his purview", he pleaded.

Also, a cleric in the community, Ustaz AbdulRazaq Ahmed said in the matter before the court ten persons from each faction were restrained by the court from taking part in activities on the mosque to allow peace reign and we obeyed the pronouncement until the state government imposed Akeem on the community.

"It is wrong of our Governor, who prioritised rule of law to flagrantly disregard a court order and imposed a person from the faction the court restricted from reaching the mosque as Chief imam over us, that is injustice and we will resist such action.

"We urged the Governor and the palace in Inisa to allow justice takes its course. We know the judiciary is on strike, but the previous administration has handed over the matter to Osun League of Imams and Alfas who have been appointing neutral persons to lead prayers in the mosque", he added.